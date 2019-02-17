SHAWN PATRICK FEELEY, 57, of Fort Wayne, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, from natural causes in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 10, 1961, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Robert and Rita Feeley. He was a graduate of Northrop High School in Fort Wayne. He carried a journeyman's license and worked as an electrician for the past 40 years. Shawn also enjoyed spending time in his pool. Shawn is survived by siblings, Michelle Feeley, Colleen Wielosinski, Maureen Fulk, Erin Bartle, Kevin Feeley, and Robin Witte; and parents, Robert and Rita Feeley. Shawn was preceded in death by his lifelong companion, Mary Pilling, in May of 2018. Memorial service is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHAWN PATRICK FEELEY.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2019