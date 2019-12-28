SHAYNA C. LeMAY, 33, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Gary LeMay and Suzanne (Mark) Rausch Johnson, who survives. She loved animals, children, watching movies, jigsaw puzzles, tomatoes, and spending time with her friends. She was also known for her infectious laugh and great sense of humor. She is also survived by her grandmothers, Joan Rausch of New Haven and Norma (Lou) Imbody of Florida; step-siblings, Travis Johnson of Van Wert and Shelby Waters of Dallas, Texas; and aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her grandfathers, Paul LeMay and Francis Rausch. Memorial service is 5 p.m. Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Preferred memorials are to the Lupus Foundation of America. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019