SHAYNA HELMKE

Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Obituary
SHAYNA HELMKE, 38, of Woodburn, Ind., passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Born April 15, 1981, she was the daughter of Frank and Rebecca Helmke. She enjoyed arts and crafts, spending time with her son, and riding Harley Davidson's. She is survived by her son, Ryleigh Helmke - Wright; life long partner, Steve Wright; parents; and brother, Brandon (Danielle) Helmke; grandmother, Norma Raber. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019
