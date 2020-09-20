SHEILA ANN SHORTER, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Sept. 11, 1936, she was the youngest child of the late Luke and June Shorter. Sheila and her older sister, Vonna, continued to reside in the southside family home after their parents' deaths. They were active in the Fairfield Neighborhood Association for many years, and neighbors often stopped by for a visit on their legendary front porch. Sheila graduated from South Side High School in 1955 and worked at several Fort Wayne businesses, including V-C Chemical, Poinsatte Motors, and Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, from which she retired in 1992. She is survived by her cats, George and Gracie; and by the many living nieces, nephews and friends who will always carry her in their hearts. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Shorter, Virginia Shorter Logue, and Vonna Shorter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes.