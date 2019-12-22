SHEILA J. HALL, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Born on July 19, 1937 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Victor Bradbury and Elsie Elliott. Surviving are her daughters, Jamie L. (Kevin) Nast of Plymouth Township, Mich., and Karen D. (Kent) Maggard of Fort Wayne; sister, Eloise Schinnerer; and grandchildren, Loren Marano of Indianapolis, Ind. Ross Marano of Louisville, Ky., and Delaney Maggard of Grand Rapids, Mich. No Service. Memorials to the or Heartland Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019