SHEILA RENEE BARTH, 44, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Sheila was the daughter of John T. Dowdy and Sharon and Stacey Dawalt. Sheila graduated from Northrop High School class of 1993 and earned her Associates degree from International Business College. She worked in mortgage underwriting and was a volunteer firefighter for several years. Sheila had been attending Crossview Church in Grabill. Being outdoors was ideal for Sheila. She enjoyed camping, knitting, reading, and watching crime show TV shows. She also rooted for Purdue and the Chicago Bears. Sheila loved her two children dearly. Surviving are her husband of 15 years, Shane Barth; children, Hunter and Hanna Barth; stepson, Nathan Barth; siblings, Angel (Dale) McKinnerney, John (Shelly) Dowdy, Stephanie Walton, and Matt (Kari) Dowdy; grandparents, Dave and Renee Dawalt; along with many nieces and nephews. Sheila was preceded in death by her brothers-in- law, Joel Nahrwold and Michael Walton. Service is 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 2 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Sheila's Children's Education Fund in c/o Shane Barth.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 21, 2020