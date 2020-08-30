SHEILA SUSANNE HOLMES, 51, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Born Sept. 18, 1968, in Glendale, Calif., she was the daughter of Jack and Carol Holmes. In 1976, her family moved to Fort Wayne where Sheila graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School and Ball State University. She worked for many years at Lincoln Financial before moving to Maricopa, Ariz. For over 14 years Sheila was a business systems analyst for CSC computer services. She is survived by her parents; brothers, Kevin (Kathlene) and Jack (Megan); her beloved niece and nephew, Lauren and Thomas Holmes; and nephew and godson, Jack Holmes Jr. She was loved and will be missed especially by her 24 first cousins and her treasured lifelong friends. Memorial Mass celebration is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bosma Enterprises, 6270 Corporate Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or Allen County S.P.C.A., 4914 S. Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806.



