1/
SHEILA SUSANNE HOLMES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHEILA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHEILA SUSANNE HOLMES, 51, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Born Sept. 18, 1968, in Glendale, Calif., she was the daughter of Jack and Carol Holmes. In 1976, her family moved to Fort Wayne where Sheila graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School and Ball State University. She worked for many years at Lincoln Financial before moving to Maricopa, Ariz. For over 14 years Sheila was a business systems analyst for CSC computer services. She is survived by her parents; brothers, Kevin (Kathlene) and Jack (Megan); her beloved niece and nephew, Lauren and Thomas Holmes; and nephew and godson, Jack Holmes Jr. She was loved and will be missed especially by her 24 first cousins and her treasured lifelong friends. Memorial Mass celebration is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bosma Enterprises, 6270 Corporate Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or Allen County S.P.C.A., 4914 S. Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved