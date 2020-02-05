SHELBY NICOLE FLOWERS, 20, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Born in Nanning, China on Jan. 25, 2000, she joined her new family in Fort Wayne when she was two years old. Shelby was a 2018 graduate of Snider High School. She excelled at most everything she did. Her freshman year she lettered in gymnastics, track and diving. Shelby had coached gymnastics at MTG and was also the diving coach at Northrop High School. She had recently found that she was naturally talented at painting and had created some beautiful works of art. Shelby was a student at IVY Tech enrolled in the Early Childhood Development program. She was a member of Blackhawk Ministries. Surviving are her loving parents, Jeff and Penny Flowers; older sister, Morgan Flowers; grandparents, Lloyd and Alice Flowers; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Shelby also leaves behind many beloved friends to cherish her memory. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Blackhawk Ministries, 7400 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorial contributions may be made to Holt International Adoption Agency by visiting https://www.holtinternational.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020