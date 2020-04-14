SHELIA A. ZORETICH, 74, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born April 18, 1945, in Indianapolis, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Louise Ripberger. She graduated from Ben Davis High School class of 1963 and was a Realtor for Coldwell Banker Realty. She was a very devoted member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and WINGS. Shelia is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Michael Zoretich; daughters, Gina (Mark) Heirbrandt of Westfield, Ind., and Angie (Timothy) Beaumont of Fort Wayne; son, Michael (Jessica) Zoretich of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Mike) Mosher of Deltona, Fla.; and brother, Robert (Joella) Ripberger of Avon, Ind. Shelia was also preceded in death by her brother, Steven Ripberger. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road at a later date. "When we are allowed to gather with family and friends." Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne or the Community Harvest Food Bank. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2020