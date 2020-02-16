Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHELLEY RAY JOHNSON. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

SHELLEY RAY JOHNSON, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Shelley was born in Tampa, Fla. and resided in Fort Wayne for 30 years. Shelley enjoyed spending time with her pets, tending her flower garden and bird-watching. She cherished evenings spent grilling out on her back patio with her family. Shelley was blessed to work for Anthony Wayne Services Foundation and Benchmark Human Services in the accounting department. She believed in the mission and found in these companies a compassionate management team and unbelieveably loyal, caring, and loving co-workers that supported her through her illness. Shelley is survived by her husband of 22 years, David Willoughby; daughter, Kacy Johnson of Lexington, Ky.; son, Rob Johnson of Fort Wayne; sisters, Suzanne Alvarez, Diane Freiberger, Mary Ellen Junttilla and Jane Kitos; sisters-in-law, Trudy MacLaverty and Christina Hockema; mother-in-law, Shirley Willoughby; and her Goldendoodle puppy, Sophie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Ellen Branigan; brother, Jack Branigan; sister, Carol Branigan; sister-in-law, Kathy Willoughby; father-in-law, Ralph Willoughby; as well as her beloved pets, Himalayan cat Cocoa and English Bulldog Jellie. Shelley's wishes were to be cremated and a spring memorial gathering is forthcoming. Preferred memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Camp Red Cedar. Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



