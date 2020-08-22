1/1
SHELLIE A. SLAYTON
SHELLIE A. SLAYTON, 56, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at home. She attended Wayne High School and was employed by the VA Hospital in Indianapolis. Surviving are her mother, Anna Slayton; siblings, Victor Jr., Darrell (Joann), David (Leslie), Barry, Stacy, and Tracy Slayton, and Trinnie (Aaron) Peterson; special uncle, Marvin Eady Sr.; along with a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Victor Slayton Sr. and brother, Terry Slayton. Service was held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Indianapolis.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
