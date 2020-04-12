SHERRI REUILLE, 53, of rural Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born March 4, 1967 in Defiance, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Allen Reuille and Sharon Reuille, who survives. She worked as the manager at the Belmont Beverage in Roanoke. She greatly loved spending time with her grandchildren, her family, and her many friends. Surviving family also include her daughter, Shelbie Reuille; grandchildren, Osiris, Orion, and October; brothers, Todd, Benjamin, and Joshua Reuille. She was also preceded in passing by her brother, Robert Reuille. A private family gathering will happen at a later time. Memorials may be made to the Reuille Grandchildren Education Fund through Ossian State Bank, c/o Shelbie Reuille, and may be sent to Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809) to then be forwarded to the family. To share condolences online visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020