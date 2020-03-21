SHERRIE LOU LEWIS, 69, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Gayle and Marjorie (Arnold) Gullion. She married Steve Lewis, in 1971. Sherrie was a 1972 graduate of the Parkview School of Nursing and was a registered nurse. She was a member of the Fort Wayne Obedience Training Club where she was past president and director of training. She was also a writer for Dog Fancy Magazine and co-owner of Northeast Pet Grooming and an avid reader. She is survived by her husband, Steven Lewis; daughter, Shelley (Frank) Sickles; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott B. Lewis; and brother, Gary Gullion. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Rord, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To Sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2020