SHERRY EILEEN SHANNON, 67, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Born March 21, 1952 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Fred Vietmeyer and Edith Vietmeyer. She was a 1970 graduate of South Side High School and she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Indiana University. Sherry was the treasurer of D & S Construction, Inc. Surviving is her husband, David Shannon of Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46814).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020
