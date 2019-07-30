SHERRY KOORSEN SCHENK

Service Information
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY
41097
(859)-824-3374
Obituary
SHERRY KOORSEN SCHENK, 75, of Williamstown, Ky., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Edgewood, Ky. She was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Fort Wayne. Surviving are her five sons, Michael Horwitz of Fort Wayne, Ken Barry of Fort Wayne, Robert Schenk of Williamstown, Ky., John (Carlos) Schenk of Washington, D.C., and Steven (Christie) Schenk of Nashville, Tenn.; two daughters, Michelle (Anthony) Schlabach of Fairfield, Ohio and Constance (Curt) Peterson of Peru, Ind.; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Ilene Beliger of Lewiston, Mich. and Nellie Elizabeth Carlyle of West Carrollton, Ohio; and three brothers, Joseph Koorsen of Avilla, Ind., Kenneth Koorsen of Fort Wayne, and Michael Koorsen of Yoder, Ind. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Lee Mitchell. A Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the 6 Acres Bed and Breakfast, 5350 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, (OH, 45224).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 30, 2019
