SHIRLE FAYE RIFE, 75, of Fort Wayne, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Born in Lawrence burg, Tenn., on May 28, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Roy Pope and Sophie (Giggy Hall. She was a devoted member of Branches of Christ and lived her life for Jesus and her family. She was a former employee at General Electric for 15 years, then owner of Helping Hand Home Health Care, and Day Care Agency. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, William Rife Jr.; children, Chris Rife, Allen (Jean) Rife and Monika (Dan) Leazier; grandchildren, Lashonda (Ernie) Mazock, Chelsea Wagoner, Erika (Cody) Shipp, Hannah (Dustin) Arnett, Christa (Joe) Snowball, Melanie Rife and Austin Rife; and 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and pen pals; and sister, Edna Mae Osborne. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Geneva Lackey. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior.