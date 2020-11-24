1/1
SHIRLE FAYE RIFE
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIRLE FAYE RIFE, 75, of Fort Wayne, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Born in Lawrence burg, Tenn., on May 28, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Roy Pope and Sophie (Giggy Hall. She was a devoted member of Branches of Christ and lived her life for Jesus and her family. She was a former employee at General Electric for 15 years, then owner of Helping Hand Home Health Care, and Day Care Agency. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, William Rife Jr.; children, Chris Rife, Allen (Jean) Rife and Monika (Dan) Leazier; grandchildren, Lashonda (Ernie) Mazock, Chelsea Wagoner, Erika (Cody) Shipp, Hannah (Dustin) Arnett, Christa (Joe) Snowball, Melanie Rife and Austin Rife; and 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and pen pals; and sister, Edna Mae Osborne. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Geneva Lackey. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
11:00 AM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Service
11:00 AM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved