SHIRLEY A. GILLIOM, 88, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. born on July 9, 1931 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Russell and Mary Belle Goshorn. She graduated from Ossian High School. Shirley worked as a bookkeeper for the Ossian Journal for 20 years. She was a lifetime member of the Ossian United Methodist Church, the Red Hat Society, and an honorary retired member of the PSI IOTA XI Gamma Zeta Sorority. Shirley enjoyed her many trips to Florida with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Gayle (Rob) Kerben; and daughter-in-law, Christina Gilliom. Also preceding her in passing was her husband of 59 years, Max Gilliom; and son, Gary Gilliom. A Memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill Street, Ossian (IN 46777), with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ossian United Methodist Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 10, 2020