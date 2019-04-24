Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY A. HUSBAND. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

SHIRLEY A. HUSBAND, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully into Heaven on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne. She is with Jesus, her loving parents, siblings and a host of friends. Born April 10, 1936, in Zanesville, she was a daughter of the late Cosie and Bessie (Prather) Martin. She retired from International Harvester, and ITT; she also worked for Fort Wayne Community Schools. She received her Bachelor's degree from IPFW, at age 55. She was a member of First Wayne Street United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Phillip Husband; two daughters, Kim Elaine (Ryan) McAnulty of Ladoga and Amy Lynne (Mike) Chatas of Ann Arbor, Mich.; two grandchildren, Levi (Jasmine) McAnulty and Katherine (Pierce) Hogan; and brother, Larry Martin, of Ossian. She was also preceded in death by five sisters, and three brothers. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 East Wayne St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Inurnment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Visiting Nurse Hospice of Fort Wayne, or the . For online condolences, please visit



