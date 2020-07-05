SHIRLEY ALICE WELLS, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Alice Cline of Fort Wayne and the late Ira Cline. Shirley worked over 30 years for North American Van Lines. She is survived by her husband, George Wells of Fort Wayne; sons, Steve (Angie) McCombs of Fort Wayne and Kenny (Becky) Wells of Laotto, Ind.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Harry (Kathy) Cline of Fort Wayne. Private family services will be held. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com