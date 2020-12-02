SHIRLEY ANN ANDERSON, 88, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Canterbury Nursing Home in Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 8, 1932, in Morenci, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Estill R. and Helen M. Joughin. Shirley was the owner of Dancing Needles Knit Shop of Fort Wayne for 25 years. She is survived by her son, Dennis D. (Lisa) Anderson of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Julie Anderson; grandchildren, Holly (Nate) Decker, Grant Anderson, Emily (Toby) Wilkins, and Kristy Capatina; and eight great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Anderson; son, Paul Anderson; and brother, Ward Joughin. Private visitation will be held, with burial at Covington Memorial Gardens , Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer Research. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com