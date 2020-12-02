1/1
SHIRLEY ANN ANDERSON
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIRLEY ANN ANDERSON, 88, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Canterbury Nursing Home in Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 8, 1932, in Morenci, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Estill R. and Helen M. Joughin. Shirley was the owner of Dancing Needles Knit Shop of Fort Wayne for 25 years. She is survived by her son, Dennis D. (Lisa) Anderson of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Julie Anderson; grandchildren, Holly (Nate) Decker, Grant Anderson, Emily (Toby) Wilkins, and Kristy Capatina; and eight great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Anderson; son, Paul Anderson; and brother, Ward Joughin. Private visitation will be held, with burial at Covington Memorial Gardens , Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer Research. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved