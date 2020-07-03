1/1
SHIRLEY ANN BERTELS
SHIRLEY ANN BERTELS, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Born Sept. 18, 1936, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Rosella Smith. She was a nun in the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Mishawaka, Ind., for many years and was also a registered nurse at Lutheran Hospital, retiring in 2003. She was a graduate of Loyola University in 1960. Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Samuel; daughter, Margaret (Zach) Thorn of Nashville, Tenn.; sons, Joseph Bertels of Rome City, Ind., Vincent Bertels of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Martin (Beth) Bertels of Ann Arbor, Mich.; eight grandchildren; brother, Stephen R. (Ann) Smith; and sister, Sally Ueber. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Face covering required. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. To sign the online guestbook, visitwww.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
