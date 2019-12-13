Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY ANN LASER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHIRLEY ANN LASER, 87, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born on Sept. 8, 1932, in Prattville, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Russell and Flora (Knowls) Laser. Shirley graduated from Cleary Business College and was employed at Phelps-Dodge Corporation in Fort Wayne. She was devoted to her family and was a kind, caring, giving person who volunteered at a local indigent care facility and at the Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic, both of Fort Wayne. Surviving Shirley is a life-long companion, Lucretia A. Hostetler of Fort Wayne, Ind., and several cousins. A funeral service for Shirley is noon Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home, 415 W. Main St., Hudson (MI 49247), with visitation for family and friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. William VanValkenburg officiating. Interment at Prattville Cemetery will follow a luncheon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to honor Shirley may be made to Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic,413 E. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802). Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at

SHIRLEY ANN LASER, 87, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born on Sept. 8, 1932, in Prattville, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Russell and Flora (Knowls) Laser. Shirley graduated from Cleary Business College and was employed at Phelps-Dodge Corporation in Fort Wayne. She was devoted to her family and was a kind, caring, giving person who volunteered at a local indigent care facility and at the Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic, both of Fort Wayne. Surviving Shirley is a life-long companion, Lucretia A. Hostetler of Fort Wayne, Ind., and several cousins. A funeral service for Shirley is noon Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home, 415 W. Main St., Hudson (MI 49247), with visitation for family and friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. William VanValkenburg officiating. Interment at Prattville Cemetery will follow a luncheon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to honor Shirley may be made to Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic,413 E. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802). Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close