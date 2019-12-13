SHIRLEY ANN LASER, 87, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born on Sept. 8, 1932, in Prattville, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Russell and Flora (Knowls) Laser. Shirley graduated from Cleary Business College and was employed at Phelps-Dodge Corporation in Fort Wayne. She was devoted to her family and was a kind, caring, giving person who volunteered at a local indigent care facility and at the Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic, both of Fort Wayne. Surviving Shirley is a life-long companion, Lucretia A. Hostetler of Fort Wayne, Ind., and several cousins. A funeral service for Shirley is noon Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home, 415 W. Main St., Hudson (MI 49247), with visitation for family and friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. William VanValkenburg officiating. Interment at Prattville Cemetery will follow a luncheon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to honor Shirley may be made to Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic,413 E. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802). Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 13, 2019