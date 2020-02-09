SHIRLEY ANN McABEE, 79, of Fort Wayne, Ind., entered into heavenly peace on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Thurel and Charlotte Jones. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Shirley loved to play games, IU basketball, but she enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren. She is survived by her loving children, Pamela (Barry) Richard of Fort Wayne, Larry (Lisa) McAbee of Auburn, and Paula (Tim) Reuille of Fort Wayne; her grandchildren, Nicholas (Sarah Chestnut) McAbee of Indianapolis, Zachary Richards of Fort Wayne, Jenna (Michael) Shawd of Greenwood, Brad Reuille (Caitlyn Kellum) of Fort Wayne, Alec Richards of Indianapolis; and niece, Michelle Boll Mason of Statesville, N.C. Shirley was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Larry Sr.; sister, Elizabeth Gardner; and brother, Edward Jones, all of Elwood, Ind. A private graveside service will be held at the Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorials to Cancer Services of Allen County or Fort Wayne Turners. For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermiller.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020