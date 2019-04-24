SHIRLEY ANN (TIMMENS) SHARAN, 86, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born July 26, 1932, in Carlisle, Pa., she was the daughter of Daniel and Sara Timmens. She was married to Sherwin "Sherm" Sharan who preceded her in death on May 12, 2008. Shirley obtained a Master's degree in Nursing and throughout her career worked in patient care Administration and Education. She enjoyed playing golf, ham radio, playing cards and games and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Eileen Sharan Smith; brother-in-law, Max Stump; nieces, Ellen (Rose Sparling) Smith and Michele (Jim) Wenkheimer; and nephews, Peter (Laurie Sparling) Smith and Michael Stump. A Celebration of Life for Shirley is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Golden Years Activity Center, 3136 Goeglein Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019