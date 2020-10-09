1/1
SHIRLEY ANN SWINFORD
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIRLEY ANN SWINFORD, 66, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Shirley Ann Lehman on April 8, 1954 in Bluffton, Ind., Shirley is one of five Lehman sisters. She lived most of her life in Fort Wayne, loving the downtown area and all it had to offer and its historic charm. She loved to cook and to feed people. Always willing to share what she had with those she loved and those in need. Shirley is survived by her children, Shawn Mettler, Jennifer Miller, and Sarah Johnson; sisters, Linda Lehman and Rita Dean. She has 12 grandchildren and five nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Shane Mettler; sisters, Kathy Mills and Debra Harris. Per Shirley's expressed wishes, there will be no funeral service. Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. Arrangements by D.O McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved