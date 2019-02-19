Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY ANN THOMAS. View Sign

SHIRLEY ANN THOMAS, 69, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at her home. Born June 4, 1949, in Petersburg, Va., she was a daughter of Donald E. and Mildred Louise (Williams) Clouse. On April 1, 1966, in Fort Wayne, she married Lorn Fruechte nicht; he preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 1988. On Jan. 13, 1990, in Fort Wayne, she married William N. Thomas; he survives in Wolcottville, Ind. For many years she lived in the Fort Wayne area and worked for the K-Mart Corporation and after 22 years of service with them retired. In 1990, she moved to LaGrange County and became a co-owner of Thomas Plumbing. Shirley was a member of Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church in rural Wolcottville, Ind. She was an avid book reader, enjoyed doing interior decorating, gardening, and the time spent at their cabin in Canada. Surviving along with her beloved husband are her father and stepmother, Donald E. and Marjorie Clouse of Ft. Meade, Fla.; son, Robert William (Kim) Fruechtenicht of Tucson, Ariz.; stepdaughter, Rhonda (David) Harding of Kendallville, Ind.; stepson, Ryan Neal Thomas of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren, Joshua (Danae) Thomas, Lisa Thomas (Johnny Quintanilla), Kyle Fruechtenicht, Alex Fruechtenicht, Zane Sheldon, Sean Harding (Sarah Perkins), Amber Harding (Nick Chaney), Whitney Thomas (Jason Hull), Christian Thomas, and Evan Thomas; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Barb A. (Michael) David of Auburn, Ind.; a brother, Michael (Rebecca) Clouse of Fort Wayne; stepbrother, Stephen (Pam) Clouse of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. Along with her first husband she was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred L. Tester; brother, Steven A. Clouse; sister, Sharon Hendricks; and stepsister, Juanita Gray. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church, 4860 S 450 E, Wolcottville, Ind., with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service time at 2 p.m. The Rev. David Mathews officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Woodruff Cemetery in rural Wolcottville, Ind. Memorials may be made to either Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Condolences may be left for the family at

309 W. Michigan Street

Lagrange , IN 46761

