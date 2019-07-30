Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY ANN (FERGUSON) WEISSERT. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46815 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

SHIRLEY ANN (FERGUSON) WEISSERT, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by her husband and children. She was born Nov. 4, 1932, in Columbia City, the daughter of the late Floyd Ferguson and Mildred (Hufman) Ferguson. Shirley graduated from Columbia City High School and earned both bachelors and masters degrees from Indiana University. At I.U., she was President of her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, and Vice Chairman of the I.U. Student Foundation. She met her husband, Martin Weissert of South Bend, while they were students at I.U. They were married in 1954, and made their first home in Houston, Texas, where Martin was stationed on active duty as a navigator in the Air Force. The couple returned to I.U. and Bloomington while Martin earned his law degree and Shirley taught in the I.U. School of Education Laboratory School. In 1960, the couple moved to Fort Wayne which has been their home ever since. On Aug. 15, they would have been married 65 years. She was a teacher in the Fort Wayne school system and extremely active in civic affairs. She served as President of the Fort Wayne Community School Board, Chairman of the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals, Vice Chair of the Allen County Plan Commission, and on the Boards of the Fort Wayne Schools' Building Corporation, Parkview Hospital, the Museum of Art, the Limberlost Girl Scout Council, and the YWCA Foundation. For her lengthy service on the Allen County planning and zoning boards, she was named Outstanding Planner of Indiana by the Indiana Planning Association. She was also active in social and philanthropic organizations, including the American Association of University Women, Pi Chapter of Psi Iota Xi and the Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta. Shirley and her husband were long time members of the Fort Wayne Country Club where they were enthusiastic golfers. Shirley was a faithful member of Trinity English Lutheran Church throughout her lifetime in Fort Wayne. Surviving are her husband; her daughter, Teresa (Tim) Tuerff of McLean, Va.; son, Andrew (Frances) Weissert of Marietta, Ga.; and grandchildren, David (Meghan) Tuerff of Houston, Texas, Daniel Tuerff of Winston-Salem, N.C., Stephen Tuerff of McLean, Va., Emily Weissert of Atlanta, Ga., Samantha Weissert of Los Angeles, Calif., and Rachel Weissert of Winston-Salem, N.C. Shirley considered her children and grandchildren to be her greatest achievement in life. A family service of remembrance is planned for the near future. Preferred memorials are to Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 and the Indiana University Foundation, Showalter House, 1500 N State Road 46 Bypass, Bloomington, IN 47408. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne.



