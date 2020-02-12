Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY D. SPINDLER. View Sign Service Information Young Family Funeral Home 222 S State St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-0950 Send Flowers Obituary

SHIRLEY D. SPINDLER, 84, of Harlan, Ind., died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her residence. Born Jan. 25, 1936, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Charles and Geraldine (Gorrell) Hertig. On Nov. 5, 1955, she married Jerry L. Spindler, in Harlan; he survives in Harlan. She taught school for 22 years in Harlan and Woodburn. She was a member of the Harlan United Methodist Church, where she served as the food pantry director for 29 years. Shirley was active in her church where she started Kid's Club and Stephen Ministry. She also served as a hospice volunteer. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and knitting and knitted hats for preemie infants at Parkview Hospital. She also enjoyed collecting, buying, and selling antiques and caring for her garden and flowers. Also surviving are two sons, Jerry L. (Rose) Spindler II of Harlan and Brent (Janet) Spindler of Monroeville; four grandchildren, Chelsea (Jason) Bridge, Jason (Jess) Spindler, Casey (Mark) Linn, and Allie (Joseph) Stubbe; six great-grandchildren, Owen Bridge, Aubrey Bridge, Cole Bridge, Giuliana Linn, Noah Linn, and Charlotte Linn; and three brothers, Donald (Marquita) Hertig of Harlan, David (Jeanne) Hertig of Fort Wayne, and Steven (Sue) Hertig of Antwerp, Ohio. She was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Shawn Spindler. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Harlan United Methodist Church, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Pastor Catherine Koziatek officiating. Private burial will be Saturday morning at the Harlan Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the Harlan United Methodist Church or Parkview Hospice. Arrangements by Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main St., Hudson.

