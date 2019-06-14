SHIRLEY (ASH) GRAHAM, 87, went to be with the Lord and Savior on the morning of Friday, May 31, 2019. Born May 23, 1932, she was a daughter of Homer and Maus aleme Ash. She was a graduate of Twelve Mile High School and received her BS and MA from from Ball State University. She was a member of Sigma, Sigma, Sigma Sorority. She taught school in Peru and at Fort Wayne Community Schools. As a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church, she sang with their choir and played the hand bells. She loved music and was an accomplished cello, clarinet and piano player. She also toured Europe as a singer with the Sounds of Hope musical group. Shirley leaves behind her husband, Donald Graham; son, Brett, M.D. (Christi); five grandsons, Jacob, Lucas, Daniel, Michael, and Andrew "AJ"; and a sister, Frances Conrad. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's name to Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 14, 2019