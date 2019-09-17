SHIRLEY HINTON-TRIGG

Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
SHIRLEY HINTON-TRIGG, 69, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Surviving are her husband, Vester Trigg; children, Steven Hinton, Gary Hinton and June Hill; stepchil dren, Kecia Underwood and Vester (Yozanda) Trigg II; siblings, Norma (William) Adams, Jewel Hinton and Rachel Farley; 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 2200 Smith St., with visitation one hour before service. Interment in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 17, 2019
