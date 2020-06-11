SHIRLEY J. ESTERLINE
SHIRLEY J. ESTERLINE, 84, passed Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born in Paulding, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late George and Catherine Sontchi. Shirley had worked for DOT Corp in Auburn and was a member of Fairview Church of God. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Meredith; children, Gordon (Linda) Esterline and Amy Mountz; brother, Gary (Marlene) Sontchi; and two grandchildren, Ben (Jennifer) Esterline and Katie Esterline. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tony. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens, with a private family service. Preferred memorials are to the church or Sage Bluff Health & Rehab Center. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 11, 2020.
