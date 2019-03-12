SHIRLEY J. GOINGS, 82, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born July 26, 1936, in Crawford County, Leavenworth, she was the daughter of the late Rual and Florence (Harper) Walden. She retired from General Electric after 25 years. She loved to play cards and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of New Haven Moose Lodge Chapter 1700 with Honors of College Regents Degree and Academy of Friendship. She is survived by her grandsons, Troy (Sandy) and Todd "TJ" Wissler, both of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Travis, Trenton and Tray (Jamie) Tatum, Mataya and Thomas Wissler; granddaughter-in-law, Tina Tatum; stepchildren, Deborah Goings Peterson, Sandy Fackler, Sherry Janda, Anita Millward, and Karen Jones; and 12 step-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter and love of her life, Sandra Lynn Wissler; and husband, John Goings. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to the family, c/o Troy Wissler. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2019