SHIRLEY J. HOWEY, 88, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, 5:30 a.m., at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne. Born March 25, 1930, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Herbert and Lura (Johnson) Personett. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at DeMoney - Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery, Palestine, Ind. The family prefers memorial contributions in memory of Shirley be made to the donor's choice. To send the family an online condolence, visit www.demoneygrimes.com
