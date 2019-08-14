SHIRLEY J. TUBBS, 66, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at MD Anderson Cancer Center. She united with the Pilgrim Baptist Church early in life and was a graduate of Central High School; and furthered her education at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, and had a degree in Cosmetology. Shirley worked for Marathon Oil as an Administrative Assistant for 30 years. Surviving are her sisters, Lula M. (Booker) Powell, Rosie (Franklin) Billingsley, Betty Billingsley and Dorothy (Rodney) Haywood Sr.; brothers, Johnny (Gail) Tubbs and William (Kathy) Muhammed; godson, Austin Saunders; special friend, Doug Fowler; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Tubbs and Mary B. Tubbs-Hill; brother, David L. Tubbs; and sisters, Maggie Cunegin, Josephine, and Thelma Tubbs. Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay St., with receiving of friends beginning at 9 a.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019