1/1
SHIRLEY JEAN BUSH-SHAW
SHIRLEY JEAN BUSH-SHAW, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Apple Ridge Assisted Living, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on July 18, 1932 in LaPorte, Ind., Shirley was the dughter of the late Howard and Alice Smith. She was a member of St Peter's Lutheran Church. She worked for Parrot Packing for four years and W.S. Shamban for 31 years. Shirley is survived by two daughters, Karen (Dennis) Rothermund-Aker and Laurie Paul; son, Timothy (Sandy) Bush of St Joe, Ind.; two brothers, Jerry (Karen) Smith of South Bend, Ind. and Norman (Beverly - deceased) Smith; and five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Shirley was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bush; husband, Daniel Shaw; brothers, Ronald Smith, John Smith, David Smith; and grandson, Ryan Paul. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State St., with calling one hour prior. Service will be live streamed at youtube.com / stpetersfw or facebook.com / stpetersfw. Visitation also from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face masks are required. Burial will be in St Peters Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Wounded Veterans. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
