BUSH-SHAW, SHIRLEY JEAN: Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State St., with calling one hour prior. Service will be live streamed at youtube.com / stpetersfw or facebook.com / stpetersfw. Visitation also from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face masks are required.