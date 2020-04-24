SHIRLEY LEE HORMANN, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away at noon on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages - Village at Anthony Blvd. Born Aug. 6, 1947, in Pittsfield, Ill., she was a daughter of Warren Kelley and the late Donna (McGlaulian) Kelley. On Oct. 26, 1967, Shirley married Steven E. Hormann in Hoagland, Ind. She was a member of the Waynedale Church of Christ and was also involved with the Poe Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She retired in 2014 from Sun Shine Home Health Care in Fort Wayne. She had a servant's heart and loved to take care of others. She was a shopper and enjoyed shopping whether she needed anything or not. Surviving are her husband, Steven Hormann of Fort Wayne; son, Matthew Hormann of Fort Wayne; daughter, Stephanie (Richard) Foster of Fort Wayne; father, Warren Kelley of Pittsfield, Ill.; sister, Sue (Jon) White of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; brother, George (Peg) Kelley of Troy, Mo.; sisters, Judy (John) Francis of Clarksdale, Mo., and Cheryl (Jim) Anderson of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; brother, Ray (Marsha) Kelley of Pittsfield, Ill.; sisters, Jennifer (Joe) Asquith of Louisianna, Mo., and Dorothy (Jr.) Hubert of Curryville, Mo.; sister-in-law, Linda Hormann of Poe, Ind.; brothers-in-law, Michael Hormann of Fort Wayne and Sonny Hormann of Poe, Ind.; and two grandchildren, Jace and Mason Foster. She was preceded in death by her mother; and three sisters, Goldie Hormann, Barb Piper and a sister in infancy. A public visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 27, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 visitors will be permitted in the funeral home at one time and this will be strictly monitored by the funeral home staff. Preferred memorials to Rock Steady Boxing at Lutheran Life Villages. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2020