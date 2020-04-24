Guest Book View Sign Service Information Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home 520 N 2nd Street Decatur , IN 46733 (260)-724-9164 Send Flowers Obituary

SHIRLEY LEE HORMANN, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away at noon on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages - Village at Anthony Blvd. Born Aug. 6, 1947, in Pittsfield, Ill., she was a daughter of Warren Kelley and the late Donna (McGlaulian) Kelley. On Oct. 26, 1967, Shirley married Steven E. Hormann in Hoagland, Ind. She was a member of the Waynedale Church of Christ and was also involved with the Poe Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She retired in 2014 from Sun Shine Home Health Care in Fort Wayne. She had a servant's heart and loved to take care of others. She was a shopper and enjoyed shopping whether she needed anything or not. Surviving are her husband, Steven Hormann of Fort Wayne; son, Matthew Hormann of Fort Wayne; daughter, Stephanie (Richard) Foster of Fort Wayne; father, Warren Kelley of Pittsfield, Ill.; sister, Sue (Jon) White of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; brother, George (Peg) Kelley of Troy, Mo.; sisters, Judy (John) Francis of Clarksdale, Mo., and Cheryl (Jim) Anderson of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; brother, Ray (Marsha) Kelley of Pittsfield, Ill.; sisters, Jennifer (Joe) Asquith of Louisianna, Mo., and Dorothy (Jr.) Hubert of Curryville, Mo.; sister-in-law, Linda Hormann of Poe, Ind.; brothers-in-law, Michael Hormann of Fort Wayne and Sonny Hormann of Poe, Ind.; and two grandchildren, Jace and Mason Foster. She was preceded in death by her mother; and three sisters, Goldie Hormann, Barb Piper and a sister in infancy. A public visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 27, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 visitors will be permitted in the funeral home at one time and this will be strictly monitored by the funeral home staff. Preferred memorials to Rock Steady Boxing at Lutheran Life Villages. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

SHIRLEY LEE HORMANN, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away at noon on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages - Village at Anthony Blvd. Born Aug. 6, 1947, in Pittsfield, Ill., she was a daughter of Warren Kelley and the late Donna (McGlaulian) Kelley. On Oct. 26, 1967, Shirley married Steven E. Hormann in Hoagland, Ind. She was a member of the Waynedale Church of Christ and was also involved with the Poe Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She retired in 2014 from Sun Shine Home Health Care in Fort Wayne. She had a servant's heart and loved to take care of others. She was a shopper and enjoyed shopping whether she needed anything or not. Surviving are her husband, Steven Hormann of Fort Wayne; son, Matthew Hormann of Fort Wayne; daughter, Stephanie (Richard) Foster of Fort Wayne; father, Warren Kelley of Pittsfield, Ill.; sister, Sue (Jon) White of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; brother, George (Peg) Kelley of Troy, Mo.; sisters, Judy (John) Francis of Clarksdale, Mo., and Cheryl (Jim) Anderson of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; brother, Ray (Marsha) Kelley of Pittsfield, Ill.; sisters, Jennifer (Joe) Asquith of Louisianna, Mo., and Dorothy (Jr.) Hubert of Curryville, Mo.; sister-in-law, Linda Hormann of Poe, Ind.; brothers-in-law, Michael Hormann of Fort Wayne and Sonny Hormann of Poe, Ind.; and two grandchildren, Jace and Mason Foster. She was preceded in death by her mother; and three sisters, Goldie Hormann, Barb Piper and a sister in infancy. A public visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 27, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 visitors will be permitted in the funeral home at one time and this will be strictly monitored by the funeral home staff. Preferred memorials to Rock Steady Boxing at Lutheran Life Villages. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close