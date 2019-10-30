SHIRLEY LOU BIGGS, 80, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Shirley was the daughter of the late James and Bernice France. She graduated from New Haven High School class of 1957. She worked for Lincoln National Life for over 25 years, prior to her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, but most recently attended Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. In her youth she was an active member of the Eastern Star serving as Past Matron. Shirley was an avid and passionate Komet's hockey fan. She also enjoyed reading books, doing puzzles, and enjoying chocolate chip cookies. Surviving are her children, Rob (Jennifer) Biggs, Leslie (Ryan) Langsev and Amy (Stephanie Stewart) Biggs; grandchildren, Lillie (John) Rosebrock, Pete Biggs, Ian Langsev, Megan Langsev, and Zoe Langsev; great-grandson, Rickly Rosebrook; and siblings, Joe (Sharon) France and Deb (Kevin Kamphues) Taite. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Biggs; and brothers, Rich and David France. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice or the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 30, 2019