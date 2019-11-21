SHIRLEY MARIE (SCHAPER) WITTE, 80, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. She was born in Woodburn, a daughter of the late Adolph and Wilma (Chester) Schaper. She married Alvin "Ollie" Witte in 1960, and he preceded her in death on May 3, 2013. Surviving are her daughter, Wava (Christopher) Lichtle of Decatur; a son, Mark (Dian) Witte of Decatur; two sisters, Nona Bueck of Fort Wayne and Wanda (Dewight) Runyon of Tekonsha, Mich.; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim, with calling beginning at noon at the church. Friends will also be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. "The family wishes to thank the Fort Wayne Medical Hematology and Oncology Staff, Lutheran Outpatient Staff and the Visiting Nurse Staff for their loving care of Shirley". Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.

