SHIRLEY MINSER, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendall-ville. She was born Nov. 16, 1936, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Fred and Sarah (Fisher) Dray. Surviving are her sons, Glenn (Susan) Minser of Kendallville and Brian Minser of Fort Wayne; grandson, Daniel John Minser; and sister, Jackie Dray. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack G. Minser; and 11 siblings. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to The Crew Youth Center, Kendallville. For online condolences please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020