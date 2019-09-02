SHIRLEY N. FINNEGAN

Service Information
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH
45879-1545
(419)-399-2866
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Christian Church of Paulding
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church of Paulding
Obituary
SHIRLEY N. FINNEGAN, 78 died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral service is 11 a.m Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at First Christian Church of Pauld ing, Ohio, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to or First Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 2, 2019
