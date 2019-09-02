SHIRLEY N. FINNEGAN, 78 died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral service is 11 a.m Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at First Christian Church of Pauld ing, Ohio, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to or First Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 2, 2019