
SHIRLEY RAE FISHER
SHIRLEY RAE FISHER, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born June 19, 1927, in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late William Gomer and Nellie Ellen (Conrad) Williams. Shirley moved to Fort Wayne with her family, when she was 18, where she met her future husband of 49 years, Marvin L. Fisher after he returned from the Navy during World War II. She was full of unconditional love and pride for her husband, parents, 10 siblings, and her three children. Her other loves of life where trees, flowers, the lake, chocolate and Pepsi. She worked for ITT and Magnavox for a combined 34 years, volunteered for The March of Dimes and donated items to The Rosey the Riveter Museum. Surviving are her children, Kellie Chubbuck of Monmouth, Maine, Tom (Linda) Fisher and Bradd (Suzanne) Fisher; grandchildren, Anita, Ben, Marie, Michael, Lindsey, Christine, Alex and Gina; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandchildren, 10 siblings, and husband, Marvin L. Fisher. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face masks required by the family. Shirley's final resting place will be Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, PO Box 26, Arcola, IN 46704.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
