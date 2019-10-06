SHIRLIE M. KNIGHT

Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Obituary
SHIRLIE M. KNIGHT, 84, of Auburn, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Born in Lockport, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Alma (Gawe) Sliker. Before beginning a family, she was a model and disk jockey for WUSJ in her hometown. Shirlie had a quick wit and enjoyed music, movies, playing cards and Bingo and especially loved spending time with her grandkids and her beloved cat, Cricket. Surviving to cherish her memories are her children, Shannon (Robert) McElmurry, Sean (Amber) Murphy, Paige (Malachi) Gaskin; and six grandchildren, Kylie, Colin, Nickolas, Solaya, Elizabeth, and Kallen. She was also preceded in death by her son, Colin Murphy; her husband, Ralph Knight; and her brother, Edward Sliker. A private celebration of life will be held in her honor. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019
