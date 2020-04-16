Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SIDNEY B. SYNDRAM Jr.. View Sign Service Information McHatton-Sadler Funeral Home 2290 Provident Court Warsaw , IN 46580 (574)-267-7123 Send Flowers Obituary

SIDNEY B. SYNDRAM JR., 82, formerly of South Whitley, Ind, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in North Woods Village of Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 18, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Sid was a son of Sidney B. and Mildred (Evard) Syndram. He was united in marriage on Feb. 11, 1982 to Jane Cuffel Armstrong who survives. He worked at Zollner Pistons in Fort Wayne as a welder, retiring after 40 years of service in September of 1999. Sid was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1951 to 1955 on the Bushnell. He enjoyed fishing, deer and elk hunting in Colorado. He loved being outside walking on his property in the country. He especially enjoyed tinkering with his Harley Davidson motorcycles and his classic cars. He enjoyed playing cards and dominoes every weekend. He loved being able to spend time with his wife Jane just being at home together or traveling to Cuba, Bahamas, Las Vegas, Texas and Florida. He will be dearly missed by all. A blended family, he is survived by three sons, Sidney (Toya) Syndram III of Columbia City, Ind., Richard (Dixie) Syndram of Pierceton, Ind., and Gary (Tabitha) Syndram of Mentone, Ind.; three stepchildren, Susan Lawson of Terre Haute, Ind., Herbert (Debra) Armstrong of Portland, Texas, and Betty (John) Meyer of Grabill, Ind.; sister, Jeanine Stoops of Fort Wayne; brother, Terry Syndram formerly of Fort Wayne and Michigan; step daughter-in-law, Deb Armstrong of Sebring, Fla.; 13 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Stacey Lynn Syndram; one stepson, Carl Armstrong; two brothers, Robert Syndram and Fred Syndram; and one sister, Lila Anderson. A private graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton. Pastor David Wagner will officiate. All arrangements are entrusted to McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw. Memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, visit

