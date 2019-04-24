Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SIDNEY LEE "SID" VEAZEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SIDNEY "SID" LEE VEAZEY, 63, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born Feb. 20, 1956, in Memphis, Tenn., he was the son of Henry and Leora (Kizer) Veazey. Sid enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, motorcycles, shooting pool, and building computers. Surviving family members include four children, Yolawnda Veazey, Lakashia (Sam) Sims, Cedric Anderson and Courtney Veazey, all of Fort Wayne; four sisters, Ruthie Lucas, Rosetta (Larry) Bright and Betty Veazey, all of Fort Wayne, Lillie (Tony) Hoyt of Los Angeles, Calif.; brother, Larry Veazey of Hawthorne, Calif.; 17 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his son, Sidney Lee Veazey Jr.; granddaughter, Tia Veazey; brother, Henry "Sonny" Veazey Jr.; sisters, Alean Turner and Loretta Kizer; and his beloved parents. Funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1025 East Creighton Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with visitation from noon to 12:30 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.To sign the online guestbook, visit



