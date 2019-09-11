|
SILVESTRA M. HERNANDEZ, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. She was born Sept. 15, 1925, in Ma-bank, Texas , a daughter of the late Jose and Julia Morones. Silvestra married Guada-lupe Hernandez Sr. on June 10, 1945. She was an active member of First Assembly of God and loved the Lord dearly. She enjoyed traveling wide and far, including being able to visit Jerusalem. Silvestra loved cooking and preparing large Sunday meals for her family and friends and loved grilling and having cookouts. Surviving are her children, G. Herb Hernandez Jr., Joseph (Rhonda) Hernandez, Robert (Vicki) Hernandez, Virginia Harris, Sylvia "Molly" (Gary) Adams, Gloria (Rodney) Crist, Sara (Steve) Hines, and Raquel (James) Klug; 22 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Keith Eichenauer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Hernandez Sr.; children, Thomas and Joseph Hernandez, Eleanor Eichenauer, and Patricia Medellin; granddaughter, Suzanna Lozano; and siblings, Max Morones, Greg Morones, Camilo Morones, Gaviela Garcia, Lily Vega, and Sandy Mejoral. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46825), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, (IN 46805). Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God, The , or Southern Care Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019
