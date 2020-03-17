SIRLEINE M. SMITH

Guest Book
  • "My heartfelt condolences. As you honor a life well lived,..."
  • "Dear Sirleine- Heaven will be a much better place with you..."
    - Becky and Tom Stupeck
Service Information
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN
46706
(260)-572-1000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Obituary
SIRLEINE M. SMITH, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Services planned for Friday and Saturday are being changed. The health and safety of everyone is a concern and priority of the family and funeral home therefore public visitation and funeral have been changed to private family only. After public resrictions have been lifted a Memorial service will be held with notices published at that time. We encourage those wanting to send flowers to make a donation in Sirleine's name to her , Friends of the Eckhart Public Library. Questions or concerns can be directed to Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2020
