SIRLEINE M. SMITH, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Services planned for Friday and Saturday are being changed. The health and safety of everyone is a concern and priority of the family and funeral home therefore public visitation and funeral have been changed to private family only. After public resrictions have been lifted a Memorial service will be held with notices published at that time. We encourage those wanting to send flowers to make a donation in Sirleine's name to her , Friends of the Eckhart Public Library. Questions or concerns can be directed to Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.

