SIRLEINE MINDA SMITH

Obituary
SIRLEINE MINDA SMITH, 93, of Auburn, Ind., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Ashton Creek Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne. Born June 23, 1926, in Wood River, Ill., she graduated from South Side High School in 1944 and later received a scholarship to Fort Wayne School of Art. On Sept. 13, 1947, she married the love of her life Harold William "Bill" Smith. Sirleine was hired by the Auburn Eckhart Public Library as Assistant Librarian in 1968, and then became Library Administrator in 1974. Sirleine will be lovingly remembered by her three surviving children, Roger (Betty Nance) Smith, Barry (Leabeth Scattergood) Smith, and Susan (James "Jim") Scholtes. She will also be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Sirleine is preceded in death by her husband, Harold William "Bill" Smith; and eldest daughter Cynthia "Cindy" Sanxter. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Clark & Feller Funeral Home, Auburn, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at I.O.O.F Cemetery in New Haven, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Auburn Presbyterian Church or to the Sirleine M. Smith Library Science Scholarship through the Community Foundation DeKalb County.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020
