SODONNA J. (NELSON) TUTTLE, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Born May 17, 1950, she was the daughter of Corwin and Carmen Nelson. She was a follower of Jesus. She loved her deaf community, cooking, word searches, Lifetime, caffeine-free Pepsi, animals, but most of all, her precious family. She is survived by her husband, James Tuttle of Fort Wayne; seven children, Lynne Crawford of Fort Wayne, Wendy Crawford of Bluffton, Bill McDowell of New Haven, Chuck McDowell of Fremont, Daisy (John) Dippel of Arkansas, Ted (Kelly) Vaught of Fort Wayne, and Sherman (Melissa) Vaught of Fort Wayne; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many family and friends. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Private family burial at Waterloo Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019