SODONNA J. (NELSON) TUTTLE (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SODONNA J. (NELSON) TUTTLE.
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SODONNA J. (NELSON) TUTTLE, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Born May 17, 1950, she was the daughter of Corwin and Carmen Nelson. She was a follower of Jesus. She loved her deaf community, cooking, word searches, Lifetime, caffeine-free Pepsi, animals, but most of all, her precious family. She is survived by her husband, James Tuttle of Fort Wayne; seven children, Lynne Crawford of Fort Wayne, Wendy Crawford of Bluffton, Bill McDowell of New Haven, Chuck McDowell of Fremont, Daisy (John) Dippel of Arkansas, Ted (Kelly) Vaught of Fort Wayne, and Sherman (Melissa) Vaught of Fort Wayne; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many family and friends. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Private family burial at Waterloo Cemetery.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.